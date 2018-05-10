Quantcast

Federal judge overseeing opioid suits seeks steps to address crisis

By: Associated Press Mark Gillispie May 10, 2018

The federal judge overseeing more than 600 lawsuits filed by government entities collectively seeking billions of dollars to address the nation's opioid crisis said Thursday he will continue to push for solutions to the problem while lawyers continue their settlement talks.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo