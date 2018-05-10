Quantcast

A deserved honor for the ‘Catonsville Nine’

By: Jack L.B. Gohn May 10, 2018

Knowing that they would probably land in federal prison, the anti-war protestors took concrete steps 50 years ago to halt a war machine that needed halting, and to enlist juries in the effort.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo