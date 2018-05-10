Michael P. Murphy | Alex.Brown Realty

Michael P. Murphy will join Alex. Brown Realty Inc. as a senior member of the company’s investment management and capital markets group.

Mr. Murphy’s responsibilities will include marketing ABR’s investment funds and other investment programs. He will be working closely with ABR’s Acquisitions, Asset Management and Fund Management groups as he develops and maintains institutional investment relationships.

Prior to joining ABR, Mr. Murphy was a managing director and principal with Courtland Partners. At Courtland, Murphy was a member of the investment and management committees, the head of the Cleveland office and the lead consultant on multiple public, corporate, and union pension fund accounts.

Murphy, who had been affiliated with Courtland for 14 years, holds a BBA in finance from Marquette University and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University.