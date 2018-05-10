Rita McDearman | SHIFT

Rita McDearman, the operations and finance manager with SHIFT, has been promoted to director of finance.

With more than 10 years of financial leadership experience, McDearman will be responsible for SHIFT’s financial and strategic management. Last year, she managed SHIFT’s acquisition of Exemplary Performance.

McDearman began her career in Budapest, Hungary as a business analyst for Tesco in 1997. After her move to the United States in 2000, she worked as a program manager for Connor Training Services and went on to work for Prometric as a client account manager.

Prior to joining SHIFT in 2015, she directed the business team at Trellis Services, which was sold after she reorganized, streamlined and modernized the company’s financial issues.

McDearman graduated from the Budapest Business School with a bachelor’s degree in communications and international business and economics. She later earned an MBA from Loyola University Maryland in 2009.