Smithsonian museum to install Henrietta Lacks portrait

By: Associated Press May 11, 2018

A portrait of Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were taken without her consent and widely used in groundbreaking research, will be installed at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.

