Live Casino & Hotel to debut The Cordish Art Collection

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2018

The Cordish Companies and Live Casino & Hotel announced Friday the creation of The Cordish Art Collection, a diverse collection curated exclusively for the new luxury Live Hotel by Suzi and David Cordish. Available for public view beginning May 22 at Live Hotel, The Cordish Art Collection includes works by Andy Warhol, Jennifer Steinkamp, Charlie Ahn, Nick Cave, Not ...

