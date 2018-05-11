Quantcast

Lord Baltimore Hotel to launch ‘Good Taste’ art exhibition series

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2018

The Lord Baltimore Hotel will begin an art exhibition series called “Good Taste” at the LB Bakery beginning June 1, featuring a local artist’s work quarterly. Lord Baltimore Hotel General Manager Onahlea Shimunek said the art series was envisioned to help Baltimore-area artists make their name and work known and help support the city’s thriving arts ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo