Quantcast

Maryland gets $1M to reduce flood risk in Ellicott City

By: Associated Press May 11, 2018

Maryland has been awarded about $1 million in federal funds to help reduce the risk of flooding in one of its cities.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo