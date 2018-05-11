Quantcast

SBLC raises $100K for adult literacy at 19th annual gala

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2018

South Baltimore Learning Center Executive Director Tanya Terrell takes time for a phot with Vytas Reid, chief meteorologist for Fox 45, as the two get ready for SBLC's 19th annual gala. Reid served as the event's master of ceremonies. (Photo by Tracey Brown)

Hailee Griesmar, left, a project manager with Lorax Partnerships LLC, and Mary Carol Ceselsky, a financial adviser with WPG Financial Group, co-chaired SBLC's 19th annual gala titled "Everyday Champion." (Photo by Tracey Brown)

From left, Joe Crawford, executive director of Verizon Enterprise Solutions Pre Sales; Sharon Flagler, a group vice president with M&T Bank and an SBLC board member; Jim Tatem, an engineer with MasterPeace Solutions; and Dave Galloway, an engineer with Alion Science and Technology, take in SBLC's 19th annual gala at M&T Bank Stadium. (Photo by Tracey Brown)

Lauren Alexander, a mental health therapist with Baltimore City Public Schools; and Adam Ruther, an attorney with Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP and an SBLC board member, enjoy the evening during the SBLC's 19th annual gala at M&T Bank Stadium. (Photo by Tracey Brown)

Longtime supporters of the South Baltimore Learning Center, Faye Johnson, vice president of sales and marketing for Chesapeake Medical Products Inc.; and Eric Johnson, CEO of Chesapeake Medical Products; take in SBLC's annual gala April 7 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Photo by Tracey Brown)

The South Baltimore Learning Center (SBLC), a nonprofit that educates adult learners and empowers them to succeed, raised $100,000 at its 19th annual gala April 7 at M&T Bank Stadium.

More than 400 guests enjoyed a variety of international cuisine prepared by Baltimore restaurants including DiPasquale’s Marketplace, Galley, Germano’s Piattini, Himalayan Bistro, MaGerk’s Pub & Grill, Matsuri, The Rowhouse  Grille, SOBO Cafe and United Shellfish.

The theme of the gala was “Everyday Champion.” Mary Carol Ceselsky and Hailee Griesmar co-chaired the gala. Vytas Reid, chief meteorologist for WBFF-TV, Fox 45, served as master of ceremonies and the presenting sponsor was M&T Bank.

Former Del. Brian McHale, D-Baltimore city was honored at the gala for his longtime support and commitment to SBLC and adult education. He was a key player in the historical renovations of SBLC’s main building in the early 2000s, advocating for SBLC to receive historical tax credits. In addition, he championed SBLC’s cause in the General Assembly when it came to state funding for SBLC’s adult literacy programs. He continues to be a strong supporter of adult literacy and SBLC and attends fundraisers and graduations.

A live auction took place with items such as a week in Steamboat Springs, Colorado; a trip for four to Disney World; tickets to the mayor’s skybox for an Orioles game; tickets to a Ravens game in a suite plus training camp access and a tour of M&T Bank Stadium; dinner and a concert at the Meyerhoff with BSO concertmaster Jonathan Carney; a cook and dine experience with Schola Cooking School and a flying lesson to Maryland’s Eastern Shore with lunch.

A showcase raffle featured packages around the themes of Charm City Staycation, Union Brewery Bash, Colorado Getaway and A Week in Paris.

SBLC is a community-based nonprofit providing functional literacy, workforce development, life-skills training and career preparation services to adults in the Baltimore area. The organization serves more than 900 adults each year as students may pursue GED preparation classes or the National External Diploma Program. When a student completes either program, he/she receives a Maryland State High School Diploma.

