SBLC raises $100K for adult literacy at 19th annual gala

The South Baltimore Learning Center (SBLC), a nonprofit that educates adult learners and empowers them to succeed, raised $100,000 at its 19th annual gala April 7 at M&T Bank Stadium.

More than 400 guests enjoyed a variety of international cuisine prepared by Baltimore restaurants including DiPasquale’s Marketplace, Galley, Germano’s Piattini, Himalayan Bistro, MaGerk’s Pub & Grill, Matsuri, The Rowhouse Grille, SOBO Cafe and United Shellfish.

The theme of the gala was “Everyday Champion.” Mary Carol Ceselsky and Hailee Griesmar co-chaired the gala. Vytas Reid, chief meteorologist for WBFF-TV, Fox 45, served as master of ceremonies and the presenting sponsor was M&T Bank.

Former Del. Brian McHale, D-Baltimore city was honored at the gala for his longtime support and commitment to SBLC and adult education. He was a key player in the historical renovations of SBLC’s main building in the early 2000s, advocating for SBLC to receive historical tax credits. In addition, he championed SBLC’s cause in the General Assembly when it came to state funding for SBLC’s adult literacy programs. He continues to be a strong supporter of adult literacy and SBLC and attends fundraisers and graduations.

A live auction took place with items such as a week in Steamboat Springs, Colorado; a trip for four to Disney World; tickets to the mayor’s skybox for an Orioles game; tickets to a Ravens game in a suite plus training camp access and a tour of M&T Bank Stadium; dinner and a concert at the Meyerhoff with BSO concertmaster Jonathan Carney; a cook and dine experience with Schola Cooking School and a flying lesson to Maryland’s Eastern Shore with lunch.

A showcase raffle featured packages around the themes of Charm City Staycation, Union Brewery Bash, Colorado Getaway and A Week in Paris.

SBLC is a community-based nonprofit providing functional literacy, workforce development, life-skills training and career preparation services to adults in the Baltimore area. The organization serves more than 900 adults each year as students may pursue GED preparation classes or the National External Diploma Program. When a student completes either program, he/she receives a Maryland State High School Diploma.

