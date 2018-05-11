Quantcast

UMD launches $1.5B fundraising campaign

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter May 11, 2018

The University of Maryland, College Park launched a public fundraising campaign Friday it hopes will raise $1.5 billion for endowed faculty, capital projects, scholarships and new programs.

