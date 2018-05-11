Quantcast

Venable gets Powerhouse Partner award from Md. Food Bank

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2018

Venable LLP, through its philanthropic arm, the Venable Foundation, Inc., was honored by the Maryland Food Bank as one of its Heroes Against Hunger recipients and received the Powerhouse Partner of the Year award May 10 during an awards breakfast at the Center Club in Baltimore. The award recognizes individuals and organizations who have contributed to the ...

