Quantcast

WYPR’s ‘Out of the Blocks’ to receive $20K NEA grant

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2018

National Public Radio station WYPR-FM (88.1) will receive a $20,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for its award-winning documentary series, “Out of the Blocks,” part of $80 million in grants awarded in the NEA’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2018. “Out of the Blocks,” produced by Aaron Henkin and Wendel ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo