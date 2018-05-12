Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Police commissioner suspended amid federal tax charges

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2018

A Baltimore cybersecurity company got an infusion of good news this week through its seed round of funding while the city’s police commissioner found himself suspended amid federal tax charges. Business writer Tim Curtis reported Wednesday that cybersecurity company Protego raised $2 million in seed funding for its serverless security platform. The Protego serverless security technology scans serverless ...

