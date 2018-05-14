Alex Silverman and Rachel Graham | Profiles

Alex Silverman has been named an account executive and Rachel Graham a public relations and social media account coordinator with Profiles Inc., a Baltimore-based marketing and communications firm.

As an account executive, Silverman strategizes and develops public relations campaigns through writing press materials, planning events, creating marketing programs and securing media stories. Prior to joining Profiles, Silverman worked in communications, marketing and external relations for seven years at Parks & People Foundation, building awareness for the organization’s mission and programs. She produced and managed social media channels, and worked in project management and event planning. Silverman graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and psychology.

As PR and social media account coordinator, Graham supports senior management by planning and executing public relations and social media campaigns, assisting in the day-to-day management of all social media channels, writing press materials and managing the internship program at Profiles. Prior to joining PROFILES, Graham held marketing and PR internships at DC Magazine (A Modern Luxury publication), University of Maryland’s Office of Sustainability and DeNada Design, where she implemented marketing and social media strategies, managed content for social media platforms and assisted with the planning of events.