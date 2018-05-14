Quantcast

Baltimore gas prices jump 10 cents in a week, AAA report shows

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2018

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Baltimore jumped 10 cents in the past week to $2.86 a gallon, according to figures released Monday by AAA. Baltimore’s 10-cent jump was the largest increase statewide, followed by Annapolis and Salisbury (up 9 cents), Frederick (8 cents), Washington suburbs (7 cents) and Hagerstown (6 ...

