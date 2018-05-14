Brian Kroneberger | RBC Wealth Management

Brian Kroneberger, CFP, CRPC, managing director-financial adviser in RBC Wealth Management’s Hunt Valley and Baltimore offices, has been named to the list of the “Top Financial Advisers” in 2018 by Barron’s, a national financial newspaper published by Dow Jones & Company. This is the ninth consecutive year that Kroneberger has received this prestigious honor.

The nominees for the list are ranked based on several factors, including assets under management, revenue generated for their firms, quality of service and regulatory records. Kroneberger is a member of the Dyer Kroneberger Group at RBC Wealth Management. They are an eight-member team with more than 130 years of combined investment management experience, more than $950 million in assets under management. Kroneberger is also a financial commentator on Baltimore’s WBAL news radio and television network six days a week, and hosts the “Brian Kroneberger Financial Hour” every Saturday morning.