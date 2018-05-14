Catherine E. Grason

Chief of Staff

Maryland Insurance Administration

Catherine E. Grason said she is fortunate to work as the chief of staff for the Maryland Insurance Administration (MIA), an agency facing many challenging policy issues, including the Affordable Care Act and long-term health care.

“The MIA exists to protect Maryland consumers from unfair business practices and to ensure a fair and competitive insurance market,” Grason said. “I have written laws and regulations that businesses must comply with that further the protection of consumers and foster a competitive insurance marketplace.”

Her unit is involved in community outreach across the state, meeting with consumers, stakeholders and insurance companies to identify issues that need attention. The MIA staff seeks workable solutions and coordinates follow-up communications, she said.

“Working for the MIA has allowed me to merge my desires to practice law and impact our communities,” she said. “My job as chief of staff carries with it a lot of responsibility, which I take very seriously.”

Her boss, Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer Jr., agrees. “Ms. Grason has a tremendous work ethic and is an invaluable member of my senior management team. I do not make important public policy decisions without her input and recommendation.”

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leadership in Law awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.