Md. high court will review denial of video footage for closing arguments

Defense sought to review testimony with jury

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 14, 2018

Maryland’s top court will consider whether a then-Baltimore police officer convicted of shooting an unarmed man was denied a fair trial because the judge barred him from showing a video of trial testimony during closing arguments.

