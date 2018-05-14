Quantcast

Gnu Homes emerges in supply-constrained housing market

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 14, 2018

Gnu Homes aims to fill a niche in Maryland’s for-sale residential development market dominated by large national home builders. Luke Yorke-Hart, CEO of Gnu Homes, said builders in the state, in large part because of complicated development process and regulation, are national companies doing huge developments. Gnu Homes, which looks to set itself apart with an ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo