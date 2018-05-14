Jonathan A. Havens

Associate

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

Jonathan A. Havens helped start a food and drug regulatory practice with Saul Ewing LLP (now Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP) in September 2016, and less than two years later, he feels like he’s successfully answered the challenge and considers it his most significant professional accomplishment.

In establishing the new practice, Havens said that with the support of his colleagues, he has built a growing roster of clients, spoken at national conferences, opened new matters for existing clients, and been selected as Vice Chair of the firm’s Food and Beverage practice and Co-Chair of the firm’s Cannabis Law practice, among other achievements.

A former colleague has noted Havens’ success with networking and marketing himself and the law firm, and told him he inspires others, Havens said. “My hope is that the example I have set for colleagues inside and outside my firm shows that networking and marketing come in many different forms, and can be fun, manageable, and more than a worthwhile investment.”

His experience has also benefited young attorneys through his work with the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity’s Success in Law School Mentoring Program. “I am happy to pass along ‘battle lessons’ to the next generation.”

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leadership in Law awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.