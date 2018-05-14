Joshua L. Caplan

Assistant Attorney General

Maryland Office of The Attorney General, Contract Litigation Unit

Assistant Attorney General Joshua L. Caplan is proud of what the Contract Litigation Unit in the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, which he oversees, achieved in 2016. The state Commission to Modernize State Procurement recognized his unit, which represents the state’s three largest procuring authorities, for saving millions in taxpayer dollars.

“It was very rewarding and special for my division to receive this acknowledgement, as I litigate many large state construction and service contracts that impact the general public every day,” he said.

Caplan said his enthusiastic participation and leadership in professional and community service organizations has inspired others to join. “I greatly enjoy recruiting people who have not otherwise been engaged and seeing the incredible contributions and achievements that result from their involvement.”

Caplan mentors and advises law students and new lawyers, often volunteering as a guest judge at area law schools during oral advocacy and moot court training. He has also served on a panel during new student orientation at the University of Baltimore School of Law and talked about building professional networks. “I am trying to ease the transition of newer attorneys into the legal community and emphasize the values of professionalism and service.”

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leadership in Law awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.