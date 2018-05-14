Kerri L. Smith

Associate

Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White LLC

Kerri L. Smith has a career highlight that many attorneys will envy: she drafted a petition for a writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court of the United States and was sworn into the Bar of the Supreme Court.

“The experience of visiting the court to be sworn in and drafting the petition were very exciting,” said Smith, an associate in the Real Estate Group at Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White.

In Baltimore, Smith has risen to a leadership position in the Bar Association of Baltimore City (BABC) by being selected the chair of the Young Lawyers’ Division. A member of BABC since 2012, Smith has created new programming and social networking opportunities to interest more young lawyers in the BABC.

Smith also participates in other community activities, such as helping expand a mock trial program in Baltimore schools and volunteering with the Maryland SPCA.

“Kerri’s unwavering devotion to the promotion of the legal profession is admirable and truly a testament to her leadership skills as well as dedication to her craft given her young age,” said Avery Barton Strachan, a partner in Smith’s law firm. “The sky is definitely the limit for Kerri as her legal career is not even a decade old.”

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leadership in Law awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.