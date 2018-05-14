Maryland might have accelerated ‘red flag’ trend

Welcome to Monday, the 45th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Frontiero v. Richardson decision striking down as unconstitutional the denial of benefits to women in the military that are provided to their male colleagues.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— “Red flag” gun restrictions gain support following Maryland’s enactment.

— Attorney who defends those accused of drunk driving could now be his own client.

— Two lawyers plead guilty in $4 million billing scam.

— Texas has until week’s end to comply with motor-voter law, federal judge rules.