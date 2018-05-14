Quantcast

By: Special to The Daily Record May 14, 2018

Family Magistrate
Charles County Circuit Court

Family Magistrate Monise A. Brown of the Circuit Court for Charles County in La Plata said becoming a family magistrate in 2014 when she was 34 years old is her most significant professional accomplishment. Mindful of her responsibility as a magistrate, Brown said she stays informed about changes in laws.

“In my profession, I have taken classes to make sure I am up–to-date on changes and applying accurate standards when I am reviewing cases and preparing oral and written opinions,” Brown said. “Society is impacted as my decisions affect families and juveniles in their day-to-day lives, whether it is recommending family counseling services, parenting classes or individual therapy, each decision is made to promote the well-being of families and the community.”

In addition to serving as a mentor and role model to young attorneys, Brown is involved in many community organizations, including: She is a member of the Educational Committee with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Charles County, she has been a board member with Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County and she has been a mock trial judge for Charles County high schools.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leadership in Law awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.

