Monise A. Brown

Family Magistrate

Charles County Circuit Court

Family Magistrate Monise A. Brown of the Circuit Court for Charles County in La Plata said becoming a family magistrate in 2014 when she was 34 years old is her most significant professional accomplishment. Mindful of her responsibility as a magistrate, Brown said she stays informed about changes in laws.

“In my profession, I have taken classes to make sure I am up–to-date on changes and applying accurate standards when I am reviewing cases and preparing oral and written opinions,” Brown said. “Society is impacted as my decisions affect families and juveniles in their day-to-day lives, whether it is recommending family counseling services, parenting classes or individual therapy, each decision is made to promote the well-being of families and the community.”

In addition to serving as a mentor and role model to young attorneys, Brown is involved in many community organizations, including: She is a member of the Educational Committee with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Charles County, she has been a board member with Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County and she has been a mock trial judge for Charles County high schools.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leadership in Law awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.