Attorney

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

Thomas K. Prevas is an experienced litigator in environmental law who played a key role in one of the largest tort cases in Maryland history involving a gasoline spill at a Baltimore County service station and a major oil company when he was an attorney with DLA Piper LLP.

Now with Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, Prevas works on environmental cases involving issues such as wastewater treatment plants, contaminated properties, and asbestos in schools. He also works to improve the city of Baltimore by focusing on real property disputes, and land use and zoning, as well as advising community development corporations on improving parts of the city.

“I am trying to help make Baltimore City a thriving and amazing place to live,” Prevas said. “I want Baltimore residents to believe in their future and the future of the city.”

In addition, Prevas is a board member with House of Ruth Maryland and represents their clients pro bono in protective order hearings.

“Tom has a unique capacity to put himself in the victim’s shoes and finds practical resolutions that set them on the path toward rebuilding their lives after confronting their abuse,” said Sandi Timmins, executive director of House of Ruth Maryland.

