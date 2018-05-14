Venroy July

Partner

Miles & Stockbridge, P.C.T.

Venroy July said being named a partner this year in the Corporate and Finance group at Miles & Stockbridge P.C. is his most significant professional accomplishment. He is the first black partner in the group in almost 30 years.

“This reality is particularly telling considering that Miles & Stockbridge was recently named as a top two law firm for black attorneys across the country,” July said. “This underlies two important realities: black attorneys are largely underrepresented in the ranks of law firm partners and a significantly small proportion of black lawyers are focused on corporate/transactional law.”

As a co-founder of Baltimore Young Professionals, July has helped to organize community cleanups and a mentorship program at Frederick Douglass High School. He is also in the first year of a seven-year commitment as a coach with the Bridges Program, which provides support services for children in East Baltimore through college.

July, a former cruiserweight boxer, takes pride in educating children.

“I am generally able to get their attention by speaking to them about how I was able to balance my boxing career with my legal career, and then focus more acutely on the hard work and perseverance needed to be successful at both.”

