Quantcast

W. R. Grace CFO tenders resignation

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2018

W. R. Grace & Co. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas E. Blaser will resign from the Columbia-based company effective May 31, company officials announced Monday. Vice President and Controller William C. Dockman will assume the role of interim CFO along with his current duties. Dockman has been the company’s vice president and controller ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo