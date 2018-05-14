Quantcast

Western Md. towns join opioid litigation

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 14, 2018

Western Maryland is joining the legal battle to hold drug companies accountable for the opioid epidemic with several jurisdictions filing suit in federal court Friday. Allegany County and two of its cities, Frostburg and county seat Cumberland, filed racketeering lawsuits in U.S. District Court. Hagerstown also filed suit. The newest filings echo the allegations made by other ...

