Quantcast

Baltimore Corps receives $500K from Josephs

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2018

Baltimore Corps announced Tuesday it received a $500,000 donation from philanthropists Patricia and Mark Joseph, The Shelter Foundation, to expand the organization’s programmatic footprint. More specifically, the Joseph donation will be used to grow Baltimore Corps’ Elevation Awards program, scale the Place for Purpose service and enhance the Fellowship’s impact. The programs supported through the Josephs’ ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo