Baltimore involved in Fannie Mae’s non-performing loans sale

By: Sean Wallace May 15, 2018

Fannie Mae announced Tuesday the sale of loans from a non-performing Community Impact Pool from the Baltimore area and four other locations totaling $134.53 million. Community Impact Pools are typically smaller pools of loans that are geographically-focused, and marketed to encourage participation by non-profit organizations, minority- and women-owned businesses and smaller investors. The four larger pools include ...

