Quantcast

Frostburg program to address rural health provider shortage

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter May 15, 2018

A proposed physician assistant program at Frostburg State University aims to improve access to health care in western Maryland by finding students who want to work and live in the rural region. The master’s program, pending approval, expects to admit 25 students per year and offer 10 clinical rotations for students as it seeks to fill a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo