Md. bans ‘gay conversion therapy’ for minors

By: Associated Press May 15, 2018

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed a bill to prohibit health professionals from practicing "gay conversion therapy" on minors, as a growing number of states and municipalities are banning the practice.

