Nominations sought for inaugural Homecoming Heroes awards

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2018

Nominations are being accepted for the inaugural Homecoming Hero Awards, a program that recognizes and honors outstanding local residents — community and nonprofit leaders, activists, artists or other innovators — who have had a significant effect on Baltimore. Nominations are open until June 29 online at www.baltimorehomecoming.com/heroes. The list will be narrowed to 10 finalists in early ...

