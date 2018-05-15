Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales completes sale of $120M property

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2018

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. closed a $120 million investment sale Tuesday for The Quaye at Wellington, a 350-unit, Class AAA multifamily community in The Village of Wellington, Florida. The Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales team, led by Greg Engler, Chris Conklin and Roberto Pesant, represented HG Management, LLC in the sale of the asset to Stockbridge ...

