Columbia flex/office building sells for $5M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 16, 2018

Brinklow Properties, an affiliate of American Wood Fibers, purchased the Columbia flex/office property The Woods at Broken Land for $5 million. American Wood Fibers will occupy 18,500 square feet of the 38,292-square-foot single-story building at 9740 Patuxent Woods Drive. Chesapeake Lighting currently occupies 11,000 square feet. That leaves a 6,000-square-foot vacancy at the property. Matt Melnick and Richard ...

