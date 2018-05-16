Quantcast

Cordish hands art collection at Live Hotel in Arundel Mills

By: Maximilian Franz May 16, 2018

Suzi Cordish conducted a media tour at the Live Hotel at Arundel Mills as The Cordish Art Collection was being hung in the first floor which is still undergoing final stages of construction.

