General counsels’ view of legal marketing

By: Glenda LeGendre May 16, 2018

What do in-house counsel seek from outside law firms? The answers to this are relevant to both lawyers and to other professional service providers. As background, the Legal Marketing Association recently held its well-attended annual meeting in New Orleans. The attendees were experienced business development professionals representing law firms of all sizes from across the United ...

