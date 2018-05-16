H. Aaron Thoren, Mark Dininno, Richard Williams, Erin Reinhart, Tyler Grimshaw and James Sheehan | Gaudreau

Baltimore-based architectural firm of Gaudreau Inc. announced the hiring of H. Aaron Thoren, AIA, LEED AP as an associate as well as the promotions of Mark Dininno, RA and Richard Williams, AIA, LEED BD+C CDT to senior associate and Erin Reinhart, AIA, LEED AP BD+C; Tyler Grimshaw, RA; and James Sheehan to associate.

Thoren has more than 30 years of experience and will join the firm’s Educational Studio and work on the Hoffberger Science building project for Goucher College.

Dininno is a registered architect with 35 years of experience. Since joining Gaudreau in 1990, Dininno has been an invaluable asset to the firm’s science and high technology studio. He has been involved with many of the firm’s complex laboratory projects including projects for Lonza Biologics Inc., the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Human Genome Sciences Inc.

Williams is a registered architect with nearly 40 years of experience. He has extensive experience directing projects from pre-schematic planning through post-construction services. His vast experience in the design of state-of-the-art science and high-tech laboratory facilities is a great asset to the Gaudreau team. Most recently, Williams has worked on projects for Longfellow Real Estate Partners, USDA and the Nationals Institutes of Health.

Reinhart has nearly 20 years of architectural experience in a broad range of project types and is the LEED specialist at Gaudreau. Most recently, Reinhart served as the project manager for two of the National Institutes of Health’s largest office re-leasing projects in more than 20 years. She developed the program of requirements which consolidates 15 different NIH agencies (2,700 NIH employees) currently in five separate office buildings into a 500,000-square-foot, two-facility complex.

Grimshaw is a registered architect with more than 10 years of experience. Grimshaw began his professional architectural career at Gaudreau and has gained experience in site evaluations, feasibility studies, concept design, construction documentation and construction administration. He has recently worked on projects for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Anne Arundel County Public Schools and The Johns Hopkins University.

Sheehan has nearly 20 years of experience in the architecture field. During this time he has acquired well-balanced experience in the design and technical aspects of architecture, enhancing his ability to design cost-effective and functional facilities that complement their surroundings as well as respond to the Owner’s desired image and character. He recently completed Gallaudet University’s new residence hall for the Model Secondary School for the Deaf. He is currently serving as the project manager for the MPT Studio “A” renovation project.