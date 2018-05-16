Kenneth Fagan | Long & Foster

Kenneth Fagan has been named senior vice president and regional manager for the southern Maryland regions of Long & Foster Real Estate.

In this role, Fagan is responsible for agent recruitment and retention, business development and operations at the Southern Maryland region’s six offices, including its Mitchellville and Ft. Washington locations, where he also works as the managing broker.

Fagan has nearly 20 years of experience in real estate and sales management and he’s been part of the Long & Foster team since 2014. He first joined as the branch manager of the Mitchellville office and he was appointed as the managing broker in the Ft. Washington location as well in 2016.

Fagan is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Maryland Association of Realtors and the Prince George’s County Association of Realtors. He attended Drexel University and graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.