Margaret O’Neill, Meghan Yanacek, Hillary Cleckler, Ryan Cullen, Emmit Kellar and Sean Gugerty | Goodell DeVries

Margaret O’Neill and Meghan Yanacek have been named partner with Goodell DeVries Leech & Dann and Hillary Cleckler, Ryan Cullen, Emmit Kellar and Sean Gugerty are now associates.

O’Neill is based in the firm’s Philadelphia office, where she was previously an associate. She represents clients in complex litigation matters nationwide, focusing her practice on product liability defense involving pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and material handling equipment. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and completed her undergraduate studies at Rutgers University, from which she graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa.

Practicing out of the Baltimore office, Yanacek’s practice primarily concentrates in medical malpractice defense and medical institutions regulatory law. Prior to becoming an associate with the firm, she worked as in-house counsel for a large hospital system and has managed complex health claims in Maryland, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. She also has experience in construction and asbestos litigation. She earned a Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Public Policy from the University of Maryland, College Park and a Juris Doctor from The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Cleckler has a concentration in health law and focuses on defending health care providers and health care institutions in professional liability matters. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor from The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Cullen works out of the firm’s Baltimore office and his practice focuses on product liability defending pharmaceutical and material handling equipment manufacturers. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and earned a JD from The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Kellar works out of the firm’s Baltimore office and defends clients involved in product liability, commercial litigation and medical malpractice matters. In 2016, he received the University of Maryland School of Law Litigation and Advocacy Award. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Juris Doctor from The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Gugerty works out of the firm’s Baltimore office and his practice is focused on defending health care providers and health care institutions. He is a graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland and earned a Juris Doctor from The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, where he received the Order of the Coif. Prior to joining Goodell Devries, Sean clerked for three Maryland judges: the Hon. Sherrie R. Bailey, Circuit Court for Baltimore County; the Hon. Peter B. Krauser, Chief Judge, Court of Special Appeals (Ret.); and the Hon. Joseph M. Getty, Court of Appeals.