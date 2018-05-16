Quantcast

Md. high court adopts “mailbox rule” for prison inmates

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 16, 2018

Recognizing that inmates often lack email access, Maryland’s top court has ruled a prisoner’s petition for post-conviction relief is deemed filed for deadline-meeting purposes when submitted to the prison mailroom – not when the papers are received by the circuit court clerk.

