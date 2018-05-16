Quantcast

Yard 56 developer: ‘There’s still a lot of work ahead of us’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 16, 2018

A project’s ceremonial groundbreaking is usually a moment developers savor. It marks a milestone in an often arduous process. But late Wednesday morning, following the usual ceremonial shovel turning, MCB Real Estate LLC Managing Partner P. David Bramble was focused on the work ahead to make Yard 56 successful. Roughly four years after purchasing the blighted, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo