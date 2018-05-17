Haley Donato | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation , a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company, has promoted Haley Donato to director of asset management.

Donato has worked for the company since 2012 and was formerly asset manager.

In her new position, Donato will oversee the day-to-day operations of the department and three asset management professionals with responsibility of the financial performance of 30 multifamily properties located throughout the United States, containing more than 10,000 apartment homes. This includes interacting with the in-house operations team and third-party property managers to execute the business plan at each property, and reporting performance details to ownership and the senior executive team.