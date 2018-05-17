JLL: Columbia leads Q1 Class A office rents

Downtown Columbia and the southeast Baltimore submarkets commanded the highest average asking rental rates for Class A office space in the metro area last quarter, according to JLL.

The commercial real estate services firm placed the average asking rents in those areas between $30 and $32 a square foot. Offices in the area around Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are also among the highest asking rents.

One of the biggest splits in a single market is the Pratt Street divide in downtown Baltimore.

“The break between Pratt Street and off-Pratt Street in the (Central Business District) is stark: Class A product on Pratt Street prices as the (fourth) most expensive market in the above chart, while off-Pratt Street is the cheapest, with the second highest availability rate,” according to JLL Research’s “Chart of the Week.”

Harford County had the highest level of Class A inventory in the region. JLL labeled that market a “clear outlier” because it was over saturated following the expansion of Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Executives in JLL’s Baltimore office recently spoke with The Daily Record about their concerns over lack of demand for office space in the city north of Lombard Street.