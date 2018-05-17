Keith Persinger | UMMS

Keith Persinger, MBA has been named to the newly-created role of chief performance improvement officer with the University of Maryland Medical System, a position that will operationalize a new performance improvement structure and focus across UMMS to enhance operating and financial performance.

Persinger has held executive-level roles of increasing responsibility since joining the University of Maryland Medical Center in 1993 following several years as a health care consultant with KPMG.

At UMMC, Persinger has served as vice president of finance and senior vice president of finance; senior vice president and chief financial officer; and as executive vice president and chief operating officer. His areas of responsibility have included patient care services, hospital operations, financial management, strategic management, decision and operations support, financial and capital planning, debt management and oversight of physician services contracting.

Persinger holds a Bachelor of Science and an MBA in finance from Loyola College.