Kevin Kelehan | Carney Kelehan

Kevin Kelehan, a partner with Carney, Kelehan, Bresler, Bennett & Scherr LLP, received the Housing Legacy Award from Heritage Housing Partners Corp., which works to promote and provide affordable housing and related services.

The award recognizes Kelehan’s decades of work contributing to developing affordable housing in Howard County and the state of Maryland. He received one of the two inaugural Heritage Housing Partners Housing Legacy Awards along with Thomas Carbo, who received the award posthumously for his years of service, most recently as director of Howard County’s department of housing.