Kimberly Jakovics | Monarch Academy

Kimberly Jakovics has been appointed principal of Monarch Academy Public Charter School in Glen Burnie.

Jakovics brings more than 15 years of experience in instructional leadership and 20 years of experience in public education. Monarch Academy is operated by The Children’s Guild and affiliated with TranZed Alliance.

In addition, Jakovics was a guest lecturer of social studies methods at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. She previously held other teaching positions at South River High School in Edgewater, Santa Cruz Cooperative School in Santa Cruz, Bolivia and Mary E. Moss Academy Alternative High School in Annapolis.