Roxanne Roloff | Howard Bank

Roxanne Roloff has joined Howard Bank as its new vice president and business banking relationship manager.

Roloff holds more than 25 years of experience in the banking industry, specializing in branch management, client relations and business banking. She uses her expertise to expand current institution relationships and attract new business for Howard Bank’s growing territory.

Prior to joining Howard Bank, Roloff was vice president and business banking relationship manager of PNC Bank, where she was responsible for managing businesses with $1 to $10 Million in annual revenue. In 2016, she earned the Market All Star and Business Banker of the Year company awards for a second year.

She is currently a member of the Integrity Networking Group and the Pikesville Chamber of Commerce. For the past six years, Roloff has participated in monthly community outreach service for Baltimore with the Harvest Church of Hampstead.