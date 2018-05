Steve Leary, owner of American Business Forms & Envelopes, has joined SHIFT Society, a core business of SHIFT, a Baltimore-based management consulting and recruiting company.

Leary has more than 10 years of management experience with expertise in graphic design, sales, marketing and digital printing. He is the owner of his family’s printing business that has been growing since 2003.

Leary graduated from Towson University in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing.