Bill Cosby jurors identified, 3 weeks after conviction

By: Associated Press Michael R. Sisak May 18, 2018

PHILADELPHIA — A judge on Friday publicly identified members of the jury that convicted Bill Cosby of sexual assault last month, but warned that reporters could face criminal charges if they hound jurors who don't want to be bothered. Judge Steven O'Neill released the names after what he described as a 21-day "cooling-off period" to allow ...

